NCAA: JRU versus Arellano U match postponed

The NCAA men's basketball game between Jose Rizal University and Arellano University this coming Sunday has been postponed.

The league said the postponement is in line with health and safety protocol.

A new schedule will be announced in the following days.

But the match game between Colegio de San Juan de Letran and San Sebastian College-Recoletos will still push through the same day at 3 p.m.

The league earlier postponed the Friday game between the Heavy Bombers and the Golden Stags also because of health protocols.