MANILA - Reigning world champs Blacklist International is a win away from a slot in the M4 world championships after defeating Bren Esports in their MPL Season 10 playoff showdown, 3-2, at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City, Friday.

Bren pulled ahead in the 8th minute of Game 1, as Marco "Super Marco" Requitano racked up three kills. But Salic "Hadji" Imam was able to shut him off in a lord clash, leaving Bren undermanned before the first lord take.

After Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap's solo kill on Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson, Blacklist went forth to take another lord in the 16th minute for the lead.

Blacklist eventually found their way into Bren's base in the 28th minute, after they shut down Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel, KyleTzy, and Vincent "Pandora" Unigo, to go ahead with the takedown.

Blacklist will face Echo Philippines for the first world championship slot, Saturday morning. The loser will have one more go when they face the loser of the match between RSG Philippines and Bren Esports the same day.

After taking control of the jungle objectives, Bren went on to control the map by taking down four of their turrets in the first 10 minutes of Game 2, later on taking a commanding 8,000 gold lead.

With Bren knocking on their door, Blacklist went for the counter-punch through a four-man takedown spearheaded by Edward (Uranus), who had a double kill, to bounce back.

Weathering the scare, Bren utilized an undermanned Blacklist to finally crack their base, after taking down Kiel "Oheb" Soriano (Melissa).

With Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna using her signature Estes, Blacklist went on to force Game 5, through a commanding game, denying Bren of any turret, and objective take. The Season 10 MVP racked up 12 assists with her mastery over her signature hero.

Blacklist capitalized on an overextension by Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo for the two-man takedown, to level the rubber match. With Edward diverting Bren for the backdoor play, Blacklist went on to take the lord after struggling to take objectives early into Game 5.

After a pick-off on Pandora, Blacklist went for another lord to end the long-haul match.

