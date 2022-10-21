Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Blacklist International fought tooth and nail when they squared off against a young, Bren Esports squad en route to the upper bracket finals slot.

With the win, they are close to the M4 slot.

But for captain and Season 10 MVP Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Bren is a lethal opponent they hope they won't have to face again.

"Mas more than sa ine-expect namin ang pinakita nila, kaya sobrang saludo ako sa kanila. Like legit. Feeling ko mahihirapan yung makakalaban nila. And hopefully hindi na namin sila makalaban ulit," OhMyV33nus said after their win against Bren, Friday evening at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan.

Head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza agreed.

"Ang ine-expect ng karamihan ng fans, iba ang makakarating sa higher rankings, sa Omega, Echo, RSG. Pero itong Bren, kasi underdogs sila, na alam natin na kaya nilang pumalo sa top-tier teams," Bon Chan shared.

In the end, Blacklist's experience is what stood out against the young and eager Bren squad, even though their opponents reached match point first.

"'Yung mental fortitude talaga namin regardless kung na-down kami ng 2-1, nasa composure pa rin kami. And ang pangalawa ay yung tournament experience. And sa sobrang batak din kami maglaro sa ganitong klaseng ambiance and ganitong kadaming audience," OhMyV33nus said.

Blacklist will face Echo Philippines on Saturday, at 11 a.m., for the first world championship slot to Jakarta next year.