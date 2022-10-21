Watch more News on iWantTFC

Fans of the Grammy award-winning pop/hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas got a feeling that it was gonna be a good night at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Apl.de.ap, will.i.am, and Taboo huddled up with some high school football players recently to announce what they've dubbed as the biggest high school football halftime show.

The Peas will perform during the East LA Classic, an 87-year-old crosstown rivalry between Roosevelt and Garfield high schools on Friday, October 21.

"It’s beautiful because as Angelenos, it’s great to come back home. We haven’t been able to do something like this in a while, being able to represent our city, also like the history. Like, I hear my mom and Julio having conversations about Garfield and Roosevelt, the rivalry, what if we can get together, and create magic by bringing everybody together," Taboo said. "It’s family, it’s East LA, it's Roosevelt Garfield all as one."



The Peas are no stranger to the biggest stages, having already performed at the Super Bowl halftime show back in 2011 and wowing audiences all over the world.

However, they have yet to take on the 100-year-old Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as a group.

"This is the most important show that I’ve been a part of," will.i.am said. "Just personally because growing up in East LA, Boyle Heights, the East LA Classic is the thing I would beg my mom to go to, seeing my cousins play it, knowing that my uncle played it, and to come here to elevate the halftime show, to be at the level that it deserves to be funding that, usually we get paid to do shows when you're investing in the community to celebrate and amplify the community thats a different purpose. That's a different commitment, and more importantly acknowledging the kids, from the foundation work and the celebration that we're gonna do on Friday."

The group's impact will last beyond halftime and the coliseum, as they are finding ways to give back to their old stomping grounds.

Whether in East Los Angeles, or apl.de.ap's native Philippines, the Peas have also been creating educational programs for the youth.

"LAUSD (Los Angeles Unified School District) is partnering with will.i.am and his foundation to bring 84 robotics labs in our school system," LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

Apl.de.ap noted, "me and Will come from the same environment. I come from a same environment, a different ghetto in the Philippines and I was a child that was given an opportunity by someone else’s generosity so it's really important for us to pay it forward and give kids in east LA or Philippines the opportunity that we had. Opening up with education and building school programs, it’s really important for us because we were those kids."

Nearly 30,000 fans have already bought tickets to the East LA classic and the Black Eyed Peas halftime extravaganza. For the student athletes, it’s a dream come true as they feel the Peas have empowered them whether on the field or in the classrooms.