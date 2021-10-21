Looks like Jordan Heading's plan to play for the Taichung Suns is facing a major stumbling block.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) took the the issue to FIBA and its counterpart federation in Chinese Taipei regarding reports of Heading heading to the Taichung Suns in the T1 League.

SBP executive director Sonny Barrios said Heading has a live contract to be part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

He said this contract, which runs until March 2023, involves Terrafirma from the PBA Season 46 Draft last March.

"We have formally written FIBA and the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association in connection with the reported playing in Taiwan for the Taichung Suns of Mr. Jordan Timothy Heading and have informed them that Mr. heading has a live contract with the SBP until March 2023," read Barrios' statement.

"Until we hear from FIBA, please bear with us if we have no further comment in the meantime."