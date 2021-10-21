Magnolia center Ian Sangalang played just over 10 minutes in Game 1 due to back spasms. PBA Media Bureau

Magnolia center Ian Sangalang did not play in the second half of Game 1 of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup finals due to back spasms, coach Chito Victolero said.

Sangalang started for the Hotshots against the TNT Tropang GIGA but logged just 10 minutes and 38 seconds of action, where he made only one of three field goals for five points along with just one rebound.

Before the finals, Sangalang had been averaging 16.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for Magnolia.

Sangalang was substituted out of the game with 5:47 left in the second quarter, and did not return. TNT went on to lead by as much as 32 points and won in blowout fashion, 88-70.

"(We) will find ways on how to manage his injury so he can play tomorrow (in Game 2)," Victolero said in a message to ABS-CBN News.

There are plenty of problems to solve for the Hotshots, who never found their form in the huge defeat and shot just 27.39% from the field in the game. According to PBA statistician Fidel Mangonon, it is the worst shooting game in PBA finals history.

TNT, however, is also dealing with injuries after center Kelly Williams had to be stretchered out of the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym at the end of the game, also due to back spasms.

Williams exited in the third quarter after botching a dunk attempt.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven finals series is on Friday, still at the Bacolor, Pampanga venue.