MANILA -- Nexplay EVOS is through to the next round of the MPL Season 8 playoffs after eliminating RSG Philippines in a 3-0 sweep, to start the series.

Early map control defined Game 1 in favor of Nexplay.

RSG had control of the map for most of Game 2 but after taking down Joshwell Christian "Iy4knu" Manaog and Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto 20 minutes into the game, they were able to stage their own comeback and draw match point, 2-0.

With RSG holding on to dear life, both teams dragged Game 3 to a 30-minute showdown, with RSG winning most of the skirmishes. But clutch moves and split-pushes helped Nexplay EVOS outwit the kingslayers and secure the sweep.

RSG Philippines debuted in 2021 after its base organization in Malaysia decided to mount a team in the Philippines, acquiring the services of 2019 Southeast Asian Games head coach Brian "Panda" Lim and a mix of veteran and rookie players to boost its playoff campaign.

Before elimination, RSG was already reeling from a 4-game losing streak in the season, surviving the playoff hunt when it managed to grab a point against Onic Philippines in a 2-1 loss towards the end of the season.

RSG was 2-8 in the regular season's last 10 games.

Nexplay EVOS will face Onic Philippines Friday at 6 p.m.

More details to follow