MANILA - Entering Season 8, things have been heated between Blacklist International and Omega Esports' fanbases, as issues hounded both squads' relationship with each other after ending last season's finals on a good note.

Now that Omega Esports booked another showdown against the defending champions in the playoffs, Omega captain Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic said he is excited to face Blacklist once more, adding he wants the healthy rivalry to return.

He added that there is no bad blood between both sides.

"Sobrang naging maraming issue pero ngayon po gusto lang namin maipakita ang ibalik ang dating laban na healthy - 'yung dating healthy rivalry," E2MAX said in a post-match interview.

"Sana 'yung mga fans wala nang away. Wala kaming hinaing kaya excited na kami," E2MAX added.

Omega's players and Blacklist go way back, facing each other in last season's finals when Omega's players were still in Execration, and in the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup where they emerged as champions.

Blacklist head coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza urged the same early into the season as they faced Smart Omega from the first time since Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas got suspended over remarks made towards two Blacklist players.

E2MAX's teammate, Billy Jazha "Z4pnu" Alfonso, just a few weeks ago urged fans in a vlog to finally get along, days after Blacklist's Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano got suspended for flashing his middle finger after their second encounter.