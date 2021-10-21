Manila HeiHei rules Chooks 3x3 Invitational

Manila HeiHei took home a P100,000 prize after ruling the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Invitational. Handout photo.

Mac Tallo led the way as Manila HeiHei overwhelmed Pasig Kingpin in the final of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Invitational, Wednesday at the Laus Events Centre in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Manila HeiHei lived up to expectations in booking a 21-6 (5:19) victory in the final to rule the one-day invitational tournament.

Tallo was unstoppable, dropping 13 points in the contest. He had seven of Manila's first eight points to push his team to an 8-1 lead.

He also conspired with veteran Chico Lanete to stifle brothers Ryan and Nikki Monteclaro, who combined for just one point in the final.

With Mike Nzeusseu hurting his left hand during their semis encounter against ARQ Builders-Cebu, Zach Huang stepped up in defending Toba Eugene while scoring five as well.

Tallo knocked down the championship-clinching deuce with 4:41 left, marking the finals as the fastest game of the day as well. It gave them an additional P10,000 on top of their P100,000 prize in this tournament.

"I'm happy that this tournament happened," said Manila head trainer Aldin Ayo.

"I hope that they got the confidence and the rhythm. It's important that we simulate the actual situations and we can't do that in practice," he added.

Manila HeiHei will compete in the 2021 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters on October 29.

Manila overcame Cebu, 21-19, in the semis. During a rebounding scrum, Nzeusseu suffered a hand injury when he was battling with Landry Sanjo with 1:58 left in that contest.

"Malayo sa bituka 'yun e. I hope he recovers in time for Abu Dhabu," Ayo said about his Cameroonian reinforcement. "He has a big responsibility with our team and he has to overcome that. It's not a major injury."

Pasig, on the other hand, made it rain on Essen Immunoboost Sarangani in the semis, taking a 21-15 (7:56) win. Sarangani finished third.

David Carlos showed no rust after a one-year absence, reigning supreme in the Sudan Slam Dunk Competition. He defeated Nhomar Gonzales and 5-foot-5 wunderkind Lennon Albiso to bank P20,000.

AMACOR Mandaluyong's Janus Lozada won the two-point shootout after making nine of his 10 attempts. He brought home P10,000.

Mandaluyong, Bocaue, Pacquiao Coffee Bacolod, and BRT Sumisip Basilan rounded up the top eight, in that order.

