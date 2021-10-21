Football: U23 Azkals all set for Asian Cup qualifiers

The Philippine Men's Under-23 National Team in training. PFF photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Men's Under-23 National Team is in the final stages of its preparation for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers, set for October 25-31 in Singapore.

The U23 Azkals were drawn into Group H, which includes defending champions Korea Republic, hosts Singapore, and Timor-Leste.

Their games will be held at the Jalan Besar Stadium, starting with Korea on October 25, Singapore on October 28, and Timor-Leste on October 31.

Of the 23 players called up, four saw action in the senior national team during the joint FIFA World Cup/AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in the United Arab Emirates in June. These are: midfielders Oliver Bias and Mark Winhoffer, goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad, and defender Justin Baas.

The team is completing its training camp in Doha, Qatar, where they are being hosted by the Qatar Football Federation.

Ahead of their camp, they also conducted a closed-circuit training bubble at the Aboitiz Pitch in Lipa, Batangas last September.

Below is the full line-up of the U23 Azkals:

There are a total of 11 groups in the qualifiers, with the group winners all advancing to the Asian Cup that will be held on June 1-19 in Uzbekistan. The four best runners-up will also qualify.

