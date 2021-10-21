From June Mar Fajardo's Instagram page.

June Mar Fajardo has finally got the glimpse of his mom's urn since her passing in August.

The San Miguel Beer star was able to fly home Cebu after finishing their campaign in the Philippine Cup and the easing of the current travel restrictions in his home province.

"Not the kind of homecoming we want but it is what it is! We know you’re in a better place now Mama. No more stress, pain and suffering just peace. I love you and miss you forever! ‘Til we meet again Mama!" said Fajardo as he posted a picture of his mom's urn on his Instagram page.

Marites Fajardo died on August 11 at a local Cebu hospital. She was 52 years old.

Her death sparked an outpouring of condolences for Fajardo, a self-proclaimed "mama's boy" who has dedicated his achievements in basketball to his parents.

The six-time Most Valuable Player has always credited his mother as his foremost influence on and off the court.

He was obviously shaken by his mother passing.

"I've come to realize that nothing in this life prepares us for losing someone we love," said Fajardo through his social media account shortly after his mother's death.

"Sobrang sakit," he said of the loss. "It's the kind of heartache I can feel in my bones. Mama I miss you now and will miss you forever."

"I love you to infinity and beyond."

Watch more on iWantTFC

FROM THE ARCHIVES