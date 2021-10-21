Kemark Carino during the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

Filipino center Kemark Cariño is expected to make his debut in the second division of the B.League this weekend after clearing quarantine protocols.

Cariño's B.League team, Aomori Wat's, posted the player's first photos on their Instagram stories.

Cariño signed with the second division club in July after playing collegiate basketball for San Beda University in the NCAA. He also suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

He joins an Aomori team that is currently 1-5 in B2. They will play the Kagawa Five Arrows this weekend at the Zentsuji Gym.

Meanwhile, former University of the Philippines (UP) standout Javi Gomez de Liano has also completed his quarantine requirements, but cannot yet suit up for the Ibaraki Robots.

The team announced Thursday that Gomez de Liano has been "finally able to join the team."

However, he cannot play for the Robots when they host Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix this weekend at the Kamisu Disaster Prevention Arena.

Gomez de Liano will still be at the venue to "say hello to everyone."

Ibaraki is currently 0-6 in the first division of the B.League.