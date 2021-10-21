MANILA - Blacklist International Ultimate will represent the Philippines in the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships 2021 to be held in December.

We're headed to Worlds.



After a decision to split the World Championship into two events and to increase the slots per region, Blacklist International.Ultimate will now be part of the representatives for Garena at the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships! pic.twitter.com/J4l8v93IER — Blacklist International (@BLACKLISTINTL) October 21, 2021

They are the lone PH representative to enter the game title's biggest tournament to be held later in the year, after placing 3rd in the Garena qualifier.

Originally, only the finalists of the Garena event will qualify but this was changed "after a decision to split the World Championship into two events and to increase the slots per region," Blacklist said in a tweet.

Organizers came to this decision to "put the safety and wellbeing of our players first," Call of Duty Mobile said on its website, adding that it was shifting to an online tournament instead of the original plan to hold it offline.

Last year, NRX Jeremiah 29:11 booked a slot in the prestigious tournament, but the event was cancelled, prompting organizers to hand every team $107,000 each.

With the changes, the tournament will be split into the East Finals and West Finals, with Blacklist participating in the East Finals as part of 12 teams from Southeast Asia, Japan, China, and India.

The winner will take the largest share of the $875,000 prize pool.