PBA: Referee yields negative result after antigen test

MANILA, Philippines -- The game official who was earlier tagged as a suspected positive case of COVID-19 has produced a negative result upon the conduct of an antigen test on Wednesday afternoon, the PBA announced.

The league, the Clark Development Corp. (CDC) and the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) said in a statement on Wednesday night that the referee may have returned a "false positive" result from his earlier test.

Despite the negative result of his antigen test, the game official will still be quarantined for 14 days at the Athletes' Village in New Clark City. He will also undergo another RT-PCR test to confirm the negative antigen result.

All of the eight persons listed as the referee's close contact have been identified and isolated, and will undergo another round of RT-PCR tests on Saturday.

"We would like to assure the public that the integrity of the bubble has not been compromised. Protocols have not been breached," the organizations said.

The PBA was informed by the CDC on Tuesday night that one of their referees produced a positive result. He was extracted from his designated room and brought to the Athletes' Village on Wednesday morning, as per commissioner Willie Marcial.

He remains asymptomatic. Before the positive result from the test conducted last Monday, the referee went through three RT-PCR tests, all of which yielded negative results.

All games on Wednesday were allowed to continue, but stricter measures are now in place both at the Quest Hotel, where the entire PBA delegation is staying, and the Angeles University Foundation Gym, where games are played.

The movement of all personnel inside the bubble has been restricted, and unnecessary gatherings outside of team practices have been prohibited. All activities such as swimming and jogging and using the gym have been temporarily suspended as those areas will be decontaminated.

Movement of persons in the bubble are being monitored by StaySafe.Ph, the official contact tracing app for the PBA Bubble.

