PBA: NorthPort's Anthony injures hamstring in loss to NLEX

Sean Anthony (10) of NorthPort sustained a hamstring injury against NLEX. File photo. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The NorthPort Batang Pier absorbed another blow on Wednesday when versatile forward Sean Anthony exited their game against NLEX late in the first quarter.

NorthPort entered the game with a 0-3 win-loss record, and further lost Anthony with 31 seconds to play in the opening frame. The All-PBA forward limped to the bench and did not return to the game.

Denise Tan later reported that Anthony sustained a suspected pulled right hamstring.

Entering the game, Anthony was averaging 19.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game for the winless Batang Pier. He had two rebounds, three assists, and two steals when he exited the game against NLEX.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao acknowledged that Anthony's exit was a break for the Road Warriors.

"We got a big break with Sean Anthony not being able to get back to the game because I know he's a big part of their offense," said Guiao.

The Road Warriors ended up with a 102-88 victory, sending NorthPort to 0-4 in the All-Filipino Cup.