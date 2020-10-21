PBA: NLEX coach Guiao marvels over Alas' resiliency

Being able to give his 100 percent effort despite going through 2 ACL injuries showed how mentally tough Kevin Alas is, said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

Alas dished out his best performance Wednesday night with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in NLEX's 102-88 win over Northport.

"That just goes to show his mental toughness," Guiao said inthe PBA website.

"More than the physical toughness of Kevin trying to get back to where he was, more than the physical barrier, it's the mental barrier na na-overcome niya."

In Game 5 of the 2018 Philippine Cup semifinals against Magnolia, Alas tore the ACL on his right knee at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

After an arduous recovery process, he Alas rejoined the team last season. Unfortunately, Alas once again suffered an ACL injury on the same knee.

But Alas played like he never left during the PBA restart in Pampanga, norming 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists for NLEX.

"Imagine having two ACLs in a very short time, you feel like your career is over. But for Kevin, it's just starting," said Guiao.

"He puts in the sacrifice and the hard work and slowly he's reaping the fruits of his effort. It's a testimony to not just his physical toughness, but it's really the mental aspect. That's how tough he is."