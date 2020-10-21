eSports: P500,000 cash pool up for grabs in PH Valorant tournament

MANILA - Mineski Philippines and Riot Games on Wednesday formally announced that it will be holding a nationwide tournament dedicated to the first-person-shooting game Valorant, as part of preparations for its inaugural regional tournament.

Philippine qualifiers for Valorant: First Strike, a "globally-synced" series of regional tournaments for Valorant in Asia Pacific, will come in the form of Mineski VxV where more than 100 teams across the country are expected to compete, Mark Navarro, general manager of Mineski Philippines, said.

"Each country in Southeast Asia will be doing their own Valorant: First Strike execution. And for the Philippines it will be done through Mineski. The qualifying tournaments to be at the top 8 in the Valorant: First Strike will be Mineski VxV," Navarro said in a virtual presser.

Holding a national tournament for Valorant was originally slated to be part of the Philippine Pro Gaming League in 2021. However, seeing the hype for the game -- which launched worldwide in June 2020 -- national organizers have decided to open a tournament for the shooting game this year, Navarro added.

Qualifiers for Mineski VxV will be open until October 28, and some 180 teams have registered. Navarro is expecting the figures to rise once more details are made available to the public.

"We are seeing an 'upward trajectory' once the entire roadmap is communicated in detail. We are seeing people and the numbers will be going up from there," he said.

The qualifying tournaments will start during the first two weekends of November. The last two weekends of the month will be dedicated to the Top 16 group stages.

The remaining 8 qualifying teams will participate in the finals for Valorant: First Strike, which will run from December 3 to 6, where the teams will be competing for a P500,000 prize pool.

Navarro described the prize pool as the largest in Asia Pacific, adding it was Mineski's "show of commitment, authenticity, and force" of their plans for the Valorant community in the next year.

"With this sizeable prize pool, we truly believe that our execution of

Valorant: First Strike stands to be the largest in the region and we want that to be our sort of show of commitment, authenticity, and force for what we have in store in the Valorant community at large," Navarro said.