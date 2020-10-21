3x3: Zamboanga overwhelms Valientes behind Troy Rike

Troy Rike took charge for Zamboanga City in its first meeting against Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- In the first-ever showdown between Family's Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks and the Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, it was the City who reigned victoriously.

Behind Troy Rike, FBS-Zambo took a dominant 21-14 (6:26) win over the Valientes in Pool A action of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup, Wednesday afternoon.

Rike, who stands at 6-foot-8, caught fire in the end game, knocking down three deuces in a span of two minutes -- including the game-winner with 3:44 left in the contest.

"We are holding ourselves to a high standard. We don't want to drop any games and we don't want to take the easy route," said Rike, a member of the national team pool.

Zamboanga Peninsula ended the group stages with a 1-1 slate, opening the league with a 21-19 (9:04) win over the Sarangani Marlins. Rudy Lingganay led the Valientes in the contest with seven markers.

In another upset, newcomers Palayan City opened Pool C action with a 21-15 win over Big Boss Cement-Porac. John Paul Sarao led the way with six points.

Favorites Uling Roasters-Butuan City and Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards took dominant wins to open Pool B and Pool D, respectively.

Chico Lanete turned back the hands of time to lift Butuan to a 21-12 (7:32) win over Pagadian City-Rocky Sports. Gab Banal, on the other hand, dropped 10 points to power Nueva Ecija to a 21-10 (7:03) win over Petra Cement-Roxas.

