Handout photo

(UPDATED) EcoOil-La Salle's youth brigade overpowered the veteran VNS side for a straight-sets victory, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20, at the start of the Spikers’ Turf Invitational at the Paco Arena in Manila on Friday.

The Green Oilers matched the Griffins power-for-power and dig-for-dig at the start of each set but eventually emerged on top.

La Salle did it despite the absence of top guns Noel Kampton and JM Ronquillo.

“Happy kasi lahat nag-deliver. Kung ano 'yung plano namin, talagang 'yun ang naging mindset. The bench took over while our starters were still trying to recover (from the V-League stint),” said La Salle coach Jose Roque.

Rui Ventura and Jules de Jesus cracked 15- and 14-point games to lead the Green Oilers’ assault in Pool B play.

Yoyong Mendoza chipped in nine points, while libero Menard Guerrero anchored the team’s superb floor defense with 11 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions.

The Griffins threatened, 23-24, in the first set on a quick kill by Russell Fronda but VNS top hitter Barbie San Andres squandered their chances to equalize with a costly service error.

The high-flying San Andres finished with a game-high 16 points, all on attacks, whilie Pemie Bagalay added 12 markers for the Griffins.

In the other game, Fudgee-Barr Ateneo fashioned out a 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 romp over Don Pacundo-La Salle Dasmariñas.

Aimar Okeke stood at the forefront of the Blue Eagles’ relentless assault as the 6-4 Nigerian finished with 11 points, including nine on attacks, while providing an intimidating presence on net defense.