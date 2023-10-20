PH Warriors fall short vs Afghans in Asian Para basketball

The Philippines absorbed a 49-53 heartbreaker at the hands of Afghanistan Friday in the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games wheelchair basketball tournament at the Hangzhou Olympic Center Gymnasium in China.

The Pilipinas Warriors came close to upending the Afghans, inching to within 49-50 with 1:32 to go on Kenneth Christopher Tapia’s drive but couldn’t get over the hump as they absorbed their second straight loss in Group A.

That proved to be the Filipinos’ last basket as Sayed Wasim Sadat and Fazal Aziz Malik combined for the last three points in the waning seconds as the Afghans bounced back from their 33-91 thrashing against Iran the previous day.

Closely guarded big man Alfie Cabañog was held to eight points, forcing Kenneth Christopher Tapia and John Rey Escalante to carry the cudgels for the Pilipinas Warriors with 22 and 14 points, respectively.

The charges of coach Vernon Perea will try to record their first win in their 4th Asian Games debut against Southeast Asian tormentor Thailand, which fell to China, 65-70, in the other group match.

Arsalah Afzali proved to be a huge thorn with one clutch basket after another in pacing Afghanistan with 20 points while bull-strong Asadulla Abdulla Rahimzai added 10 points.