NCAA: San Beda deals San Sebastian 23-pt thrashing

Photo from NCAA Philippines

San Beda University used a mighty second half to steamroll San Sebastian College-Recoletos with a 76-53 beatdown in Season 99 NCAA men's basketball on Friday.

Yukien Andrada paved the way for the Red Lions' third straight win, connecting four shots from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Andrada added eight rebounds, and one assist as San Beda rose to 6-2 for the second spot.

Jomel Puno also had an impressive night for the Red Lions with a double-double output of 16 points and 11 rebounds.

After staring at a 32-31 deficit, San Beda mounted a 17-8 attack to seize a 48-40 advantage going to the payoff period.

The Red Lions then smoked the Stags with a telling 28-13 exchange, dealing San Sebastian's sixth defeat in nine games.

Reggz Gabat had 11 points, eight rebounds, and three assists for the Stags.

The Red Lions will next battle Emilio Aguinaldo College on Sunday.