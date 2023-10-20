NCAA: EAC holds ground vs Benilde

Photo from the NCAA Philippines Facebook page

Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) turned back De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB), completing a tough 78-76 victory in Season 99 NCAA men's basketball at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Friday.

The Generals' JP Maguliano came close to a triple double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

Ralph Robin added 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

The Blazers, led by Robi Nayve, were up 39-35 at the half, but EAC unleashed an 8-1 run to cut the deficit to 57-53 before securing a 65-59 lead.

The Blazers pressed the action to force a 68-all deadlock in the fourth but Maguilano's free throws pushed the Generals ahead and snapped CSB's three-game streak.

Nayve ended up with 23 big points, 13 of them coming in the first half. Miguel Corteza accounted for 15 points.

With the win, the Generals hiked their record to 5-3 record.

The Blazers, who will figure in a finals rematch against Colegio de San Juan de Letran on Sunday, fell to 4-4.

EAC will next face San Beda University also on Sunday.

