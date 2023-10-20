MMA: Team Lakay's Bumina-ang decisions Russian in ONE clash

Team Lakay's Carlo Von Bumina-ang. Handout photo

Team Lakay's Carlo Von Bumina-ang squeezed out a split decision victory against his Russian opponent Denis Andreev during their highly entertaining match in ONE Friday Fights 37 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The multi-medaled SEA Games athlete engaged Andreev on stand up in the last two rounds to pick up his second straight win in the ONE banner.

Bumina-ang dominated the Russian striker in the first round by dragging the fight to the ground and raining heavy shots on Andreev.

Andreev, who was making his ONE debut on Friday, survived the onslaught and turned the tables at Bumina-ang by putting on a striking clinic in the second round.

In the final stanza, the Filipino was beginning to struggle with his breath but fought on by matching the Russian during their stand up battle.

This is why he earned the nod of the two judges and went home with the victory.

Bumina-ang made his debut in ONE Championship back in August, stopping Reza "Jaguar" Saedi in 52 seconds.