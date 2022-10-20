Choco Mucho emerged victorious in 5 sets against PLDT in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Thursday.

The Flying Titans had it 25-27, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 17-15 against the High Speed Hitters.

Import Odi Aliyeva exploded for 30 points on 27 attacks, 3 blocks and 26 receptions for the Flying Titans.

She battled PLDT's Elena Samoilenko, who put in her second 35-point game, in the most fiercely fought match in two weeks.

Kat Tolentino added 16 points, including back-to-back hits to close out the fourth set for the Flying Titans and send the match into a decider.

Mika Reyes and Fiola Ceballos scored 14 points each for the High Speed Hitters, which slipped to 1-2 in the company of F2 Logistics and Akari, which earlier also blew a 2-1 set lead and bowed to Chery Tiggo.

With the win, Choco Mucho improved to 2-1.

