The NCAA men's basketball game between Jose Rizal University (JRU) and San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Friday has been postponed.

The NCAA made the announcement on Thursday, citing health and safety protocols.

A new schedule will be announced in the following days.

Despite the postponement, the other game for the day between Arellano University and Colegio de San Juan de Letran will still push through at 3 p.m.

Two games involving the Golden Stags -- against Lyceum of the Philippines University and Emilio Aguinaldo College -- were also previously postponed due to COVID last month.

Six players from San Sebastian were placed under health and safety protocols at the time.



