Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- (UPDATE) Defending MPL Philippines champions RSG Philippines started off their season 10 playoff campaign by booting off super-rookies Onic Philippines at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan, 2-0, Thursday afternoon.

With Onic holding on to better control of the map early into Game 1, RSG showed signs of life with a couple of lord takes that turned the game around.

After successfully thwarting a backdoor play by Kenneth "Nets" Barro around the 20th minute, the defending champs marched towards Onic's base to draw the first point.

Racking a 12,000 gold lead, RSG made quick work of Onic in Game 2 to draw match point.

Onic kick-started Game 3 with a whopping 10 kills over the first five minutes, with Stephen "Sensui" Castro getting five with the Dyrroth.

RSG held on, with Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto zeroing in on the objectives to climb back into the game.

Nowee "Ryota" Caballo tried to pull the strings for Onic with a gutsy base defense that kept their playoff hopes alive. But after a lord siege in the 22nd minute, RSG surged forward to secure the entire series and eliminate Onic from the playoffs.

Onic will end their season at fifth to sixth place.

After placing fourth in Season 9, Onic Philippines went for a rebuild that featured the roster of amateur powerhouse Monster Anarchy. The squad went on to secure the first playoff spot, before falling to sixth place ahead of the playoff period.