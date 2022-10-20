Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson during Bren Esports' win against Smart Omega. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - With odds stacked against them, Bren Esports continue their magical MPL Season 10 run after eliminating Smart Omega from the playoff race, in a 3-2 nailbiter, Thursday, at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City.

Down 0-2, Bren Esports fought their way back into the series by winning the next three games to boot off Omega Esports, with the former boys of Execration falling to their worst standing since Season 7 of the pro league.

Omega dominated Game 1, controlling objectives and keeping Bren to just 2 kills to secure the first point. Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog bagged 11 dimes and one kills in Game 1.

In Game 2, Omega found an opening to let out a 4-man kill, split among Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui and Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas, to draw match point.

Adjusting their picks in Game 3, Bren managed to ban Ch4knu's signature heroes Grock and Atlas, and Kelra was forced to wield an unorthodox Lesley pick. With Omega's key players out of their comfort picks, Bren went for the punch and secured Game 3 after a three-man team fight.

With their playoff life on the line, Bren wielded a double-assassin pick for Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel (Phewww) and KyleTzy (Lancelot).

The risky picks paid dividends for Bren Esports, who dominated the entire Game 4 to force a rubber match.

With Bren racking up momentum, they eventually locked in the Game 5 win.

Omega, known for their lethal performances during the playoffs, ended their regular season at 5th place, before being eliminated by Bren.

Bren will face Blacklist International tomorrow at 5 P.M.