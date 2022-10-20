Bren Esports' Vincent "Pandora" Unigo during their eliminaion match against Smart Omega in MPL Season 10. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports proved to be the antidote to Smart Omega's poisonous playoff form after eliminating the comeback kings in their MPL Season 10 playoff showdown Thursday.

And head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro had to pull some strings to get the hive together.

He first approached Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson, who fired blanks in the jungle when Bren was down 0-2 over Omega.

"I talked to Kyle kasi if you guys noticed sobrang lakas nila sa objectives and I talked to him. So i pulled him out of the team and taked to himone on one sabi ko 'I just need one retribution. Luckily he gave it to me,'" Duckeyyy said.

KyleTzy delivered, and doubled that effort by dominating the objectives in their last three games.

"I told the team they needed to reset kasi it seems like we are reacting to their games instead of us bringing our gameplay and it looks like Atlas ang naging problema so I opted to ban it out. So yeah," Duckeyyy shared.

Being down 0-2, Bren kept their fortitude at bay, and got to work.

"Naisip namin na kailangan namin gumawa ng paraan para panalo. Hindi puwede yung same lang ang hero na gamit namin. Kailangan talaga may mabawi sa buong hero kaya ayun ni-respect ban namin 'yung Atlas," team captain and veteran Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel said.

Bren will be facing Blacklist on Friday afternoon.