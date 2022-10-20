AIA eyes bringing Tottenham Hotspur to Manila

The corner flag depicting the logo of Tottenham Hotspur before their English Premier League, February 10, 2018. Neil Hall, EPA-EFE/file

MANILA, Philippines – In 2018 when former Philippine Azkals defender Anton del Rosario was in the twilight of his professional career, he decided to set up a weekly 7-a-side football tournament just to help him, his teammates, and celebrity colleagues stay in shape and stay close to the beautiful game.

This weekly get-together included the likes of former Azkals captain Aly Borromeo, endorsers Dan Matsunaga and Nico Bolzico, and sports broadcast personalities such as Bob Guerrero.

Four years have passed, and 7s Football League's main partner, AIA Philippines is now looking at bringing English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to Manila in 2023.

"The talks have been ongoing since AIA is a partner of Tottenham. They've been really interested in coming over and visiting the 18 AIA (global) markets," AIA Philippines head of marketing communications Bernadette Chincuanco said.

"Those markets include the Philippines. The pandemic hit (in 2020) but now that things have been getting back to normal in the country, we have been talking again with them."

The announcement came at the heels of the league's successful staging of the 2nd AIA Vitality KAMPEON Cup in La Provincia Field, Bacolod City, wherein Tribu Sugbu of Cebu defeated the McKinley Hill-Bonifacio Global City Warriors, 2-1 in a grueling finale to repeat as the best 7s all-star selection in the country.

"More details are being fleshed out. They're very much interested with clinics. When they come here, they will definitely be collaborating with Anton," Chincuanco added.

Spurs, currently third in the Premier League, boast the likes of star strikers Harry Kane and Son Heungmin, and longtime keeper Hugo Lloris.

If everything materializes, the club's Manila visit will be a fitting follow-up to the 2019 event that featured football ambassador David Beckham to Manila, where the now Inter Miami CF president held football clinics and wellness talks.

-- Filling the gaps in football grassroots development --

From its beginnings in 2018, the 7s has become the country's premier seven-a-side competition with several age group categories in the youth division men's and women's tournaments – something which addressed what Del Rosario saw as a gap in the development of the sport in the country back then.

One of the Azkals starters during the men's national team's historic "Miracle in Hanoi" victory a dozen years ago, Del Rosario added that the 7s Football League looks to expand to 24 cities by the end of 2024.

"I saw the gap (in 2018 after my career), and I decided to create something for myself and my friends. We started that league in BGC. By our second season, I was able to get our semifinals and finals shown on TV. A year after, that was when AIA came in, and was able to provide a platform for the women and the youth," Del Rosario recalled.

"We look to run one major event every year in each of these cities to be able to bring the best of their communities together and represent their cities in something bigger. This is in a way to give back and reward our players," he added.

Currently, the league now runs in eight major locations in the country (McKinley Hill-BGC, Davao, Pampanga, Batangas, Bacolod, Iloilo, Cebu, and Muntinlupa), with each city having an independent franchisee to operate bi-annual tournaments which likewise includes age groups and women's divisions.

Del Rosario also disclosed that prior to the planned Hotspurs visit, 7s organizers plan to stage an international edition of the KAMPEON Cup. He mentioned that all-star selections from Brunei, India, and Japan have already committed, with Guam, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United States also being considered.

"When the first KAMPEON happened in 2019, we had cities who showed interest right after. After the pandemic, we restarted (everything) in May of this year, and we haven't stopped. We have been open every Sunday, promising the football community a platform for opportunity," he said.

"We made sure we were finally able to kick off leagues in San Carlos City (Negros Occidental), Cebu, and Iloilo. The second cup showed football is alive not only in Bacolod but everywhere in the country, there are great talents here and there nobody has seen. Things like this give them the opportunity to be seen, and that's what we want for our leagues."