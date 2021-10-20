PBA: What makes Magnolia a championship-caliber squad

One thing going for Magnolia as it enters the PBA Philippine Cup finals is it has grown to become a mature team, said veteran coach Yeng Guiao.

The NLEX bench tactician said Hotshots players have grown comfortable with the system of their coach, Chito Victolero, that they can flip the switch when needed.

"Tingin ko 'yung Magnolia they matured together as a team. Hindi naman sila 'yung madalas magpalit ng piyesa," Guiao said in an interview on Noli Eala's "Power and Play" after Magnolia reached the title series.

"Even in their system, nahinog sila. That's also credit to coach Chito na nag-settle na sila sa cruising speed nila, tapos whenever they want to put their burners nakakabulusok sila."

He added that Magnolia is capable of handling physical games, especially their backcourt. And the Hotshots' success over Meralco in the semifinals is proof of that.

"They're a very good defensive team and 'yung mga guardya nila subok sa dikdikan," he said.

"Nakalaban namin ang Meralco, they are a very physical and big team, pero sumabay at nanalo pa nga ang Magnolia with their smaller guards."

The Hotshots take on TNT Tropang GIGA in the best-of-7 series.

Magnolia, 2018 PBA Governors Cup champion, is looking to win its first Philippine Cup title since 2013.

