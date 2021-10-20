Negros Occidental beach volleyball club joins BVR on Tour

Bianca Lizares in a 2018 Beach Volleyball Republic leg. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The Negros Occidental Beach Volleyball Club will make its debut in the Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) on Tour, which resumes its competitions in Santa Ana, Cagayan.

Team Delimondo's Bianca Lizares and MJ Ebro will represent Negros Occidental in the two legs to be played in a bubble environment on October 21-24 and 28-31.

Lizares is no stranger in club beach volleyball, having been part of Sta. Lucia and Creamline squads. The Bacolod pride was second runner-up with Jennifer Cosas in the 2019 Philippine SuperLiga, and a second placer in the BVR on Tour Bantayan Island leg in 2018.

Ebro will be paired with Lizares for the first time. A former Cignal HD beach volleyball player, Ebro is a part of the highly-successful University of Santo Tomas beach volleyball program.

The men's squad hopes to have an impact behind Deanne Neil de Pedro and Eljhay Ronquillo.

The Negros Occidental Beach Volleyball Club was just formed this year.