Gilas' Jordan Heading to play for Taichung Suns in Taiwan

Jordan Heading, who played for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA OQT, is headed to Taiwan to play in its T1 League. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Another Gilas Pilipinas standout is headed overseas.

This time, it's Jordan Heading, who will be suiting up for the Taichung Suns in Taiwan's T1 league.

The club made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for the 25-year-old Heading, who attended the Taichung Morrison American School before moving to the United States.

Heading made his senior national team debut in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, where he averaged 6.5 points and 1.5 assists in two games for Gilas Pilipinas.

He also played in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia, putting up 14.5 points and 3.0 assists in two games. Heading was the top overall pick in the "special Gilas round" of the PBA Rookie Draft this year, with the TerraFirma Dyip selecting the swingman.

Heading is the third Filipino player to sign for T1, joining Jason Brickman of Kaohsiung Aquas and Caelan Tiongson of the Taoyuan Leopards.

All three players previously suited up for Alab Pilipinas in the ABL.