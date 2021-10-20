TNT rookie Mikey Williams starred in the Tropang GIGA's Game 1 rout of Magnolia. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT Tropang GIGA got off to a quick start and never let up en route to an 88-70 rout of Magnolia in Game 1 of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup Finals, Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

TNT took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven Finals series.

Five quick points from Kib Montalbo got the Tropang GIGA started, and they seized a stunning 20-2 lead with four minutes to go in the opening frame.

Magnolia, a team that leans on its stingy defense, had no answer for TNT in the first half as the Tropang GIGA shot 44% from the field, including 9-of-22 from beyond the arc to create a comfortable 53-44 lead at the break.

On the other end, the Hotshots could not buy a basket as they made just eight of 38 attempts from the field. Magnolia didn't help its cause by missing 10 of 28 free throws in the first half.

Rookie star Mikey Williams finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals to power the Tropang GIGA to the big win. Kelly Williams added 10 points.

For Magnolia, Paul Lee needed 12 shots to reach 12 points, and Calvin Abueva had 11 points and 11 rebounds but made just three of 11 attempts from the field.



Game 2 is on Friday, still at the Bacolor venue.

