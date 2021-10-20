Bocaue opens Chooks 3x3 campaign with impressive win

Mark Yee took charge in the clutch for Homegrown Grains Bocaue. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Mark Yee and Homegrown Grains Bocaue utilized their outside shooting to chop down ARQ Builders-Cebu in their first game of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Invitational, Wednesday at the Laus Group Events Centre in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Bocaue came away with a 21-16 triumph in seven minutes and 15 seconds, but not before having to overturn an early deficit.

ARQ-Cebu relied on the hulking duo of imports Frederick Elombi and Landry Sanjo to gain the early lead. Ralph Tansingco and Dennis Santos were able to find their range later on to eventually knot the game at 16-all.

Yee took charge from there, matching Sanjo's physicality on the defensive end while knocking down big buckets.

The veteran also secured the victory for Bocaue, baiting the 6-foot-7 Cameroonian into a foul while attempting a deuce and calmly knocking down the two free throws.

Bocaue gained the early lead in Pool B of this tournament that is endorsed by FIBA 3x3 and regulated by the Games and Amusements Board.

In other games, Joseph Eriobu and Pacquiao Coffee Bacolod defeated Pasay Adam Esli Pasay, 22-14 (8:51), in Pool A. Jayjay Manlangit knocked down the game-winning deuce.

Brothers Ryan and Nikki Monteclaro powered the Pasig Kingpins to a 21-9 (6:34) rout to open Pool C action, while Marvin Hayes scored the game-winning deuce with 17.9 seconds left in AMACOR Mandaluyong's 21-20 win over the Henry Iloka-led RBR Cabiao Nueva Ecija.

At stake in the tournament is the top prize of P100,000 for the champion.

