WATCH: Former foes Ancajas, Sultan now training partners in US

Two years ago, they fought for the IBF junior bantamweight title. Now, Jerwin Ancajas and Jonas Sultan are training partners.

The two are currently helping each other out in the United States, keeping themselves in shape while waiting for their next bouts.

Ancajas is staying with Sultan and Eumir Marcial in Los Angeles as he prepares for his ninth title defense of the IBF junior bantamweight crown. There, he has been working out with Sultan, whom he defeated in 2018.

The two even sparred in the backyard as shown by a video shot by coach Joven Jimenez.

Ancajas also had mitts sessions with Sultan.

Ancajas is expected to make his ninth title defense later this year or in the early part of 2021.