Professional dunker David Carlos set for last year of competition

David Carlos of Makati-Super Crunch soars above MPBL founder Sen. Manny Pacquiao, his son Jimuel, and two others to complete his dunk attempt during the MPBL all-star slam-dunk contest. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN news

MANILA, Philippines -- David Carlos, one of the most accomplished dunkers in the Philippines, has decided that this will be his final year in competitive dunking.

His last tour will begin in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup, which starts on Wednesday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Carlos came to the decision in the past few months, when virtually all sporting events were either suspended or outright cancelled.

"Physically, tumatanda na tayo eh at marami na 'kong injuries na nilalaban ko na lang," said the 32-year-old Carlos. "For me, baka 'yun na 'yung sinasabi ng katawan ko na it's time to call it a day.

"Frustrating lang for me na nade-delay 'yung plans," added Carlos, who won bronze in the dunk contest in the 2018 FIBA 3x3 World Cup held at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

As early as last December, Carlos has been getting invitations to several dunk contests by FIBA 3x3, including both the Doha and Manila Masters. He was also invited to challengers in Penang and China.

When the coronavirus pandemic broke out, however, FIBA opted to suspend its season.

Aside from tending to his business affairs, Carlos used the quarantine period to study again. He has attained a certification to become a legitimate strength and conditioning coach coming from the Australian Strength and Conditioning Association.

"Okay naman. Staying in shape lang ako nun at staying positive na babalik 'yung basketball," he said of his mindset during the lockdown.

On Wednesday, Carlos will compete against Darwin Canton and Jesus Manay for five legs in the TM Slam Dunk Competition which has P20,000 as top prize per leg.

The slam dunk competition will take place prior to the leg finals at 6:30 p.m.

Carlos vowed to give his all, knowing that time is running out.

"One of the last competitions ko na 'to because I'm still hoping that the FIBA pro circuit returns next year," said Carlos. "If this is it, wala akong regrets and it has been a wonderful journey."