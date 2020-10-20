PBA: TNT's Pogoy earns Player of the Week nod

Roger Pogoy of TNT attacks the Alaska defense. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT gunner Roger Pogoy showed no signs of rust after a seven-month layoff, showing up with guns ablaze inside the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

Pogoy opened his account in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup by scoring a career-high 45 points in TNT's 100-95 win over Alaska, before contributing 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals in a 112-101 win over TerraFirma.

He had 15 points and four rebounds in TNT's 107-88 rout of San Miguel before exiting with a sprained ankle.

His consistent numbers propelled the 28-year-old guard into becoming the first-ever PBA Press Corps bubble Player of the Week for the period Oct. 11-18.

Pogoy beat out teammate Ray Parks Jr. and Phoenix Super LPG stalwart Matthew Wright for the weekly citation given by members of the media covering the PBA beat.

Meanwhile, Rain or Shine guard Adrian Wong emerged as the first recipient of the PBAPC Rookie of the Week for being the first freshman to be named Best Player of the Game with 15 points, two rebounds, and two assists in the team's gutsy 70-68 win over Northport.

Like TNT, the Elasto Painters, featuring four rookies, got off to a 3-0 start in the opening week.

"Hindi ko ine-expect na ganito kaganda 'yung ilalaro ko," admitted Pogoy. "Pero noong lockdown kasi, kundisyon pa rin ako kaya masaya na nagbunga 'yung pinagpaguran ko."

Pogoy averaged 23. 7 points on 44-percent 3-point clip, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.

What he is most concerned about, however, is maintaining TNT's winning start to the conference.

"Happy ako kasi maganda performance, tapos nananalo pa 'yung team. Sabi nga ng teammates ko, tuloy-tuloy lang daw. Wala pa dapat i-celebrate kasi four games pa lang. Malayo pa ito," he said.