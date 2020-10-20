PBA: Newsome takes charge in OT to lift Meralco over Magnolia

Chris Newsome took charge for Meralco in overtime against the Magnolia Hotshots. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Chris Newsome delivered in the clutch to lift the Meralco Bolts to a hard-earned 109-104 overtime victory over the Magnolia Hotshots, Tuesday at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

It was an impressive outing for the Bolts, who got big games from youngsters Trevis Jackson and Aaron Black en route to their second win of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

But it was Newsome who shone brightest, as he scored eight of his team-high 23 points in the fourth period -- including the dagger jumper with under 10 seconds to go that gave the Bolts a 107-103 lead. He also bothered Magnolia's Paul Lee in the next possession, and Raymond Almazan was able to secure the ball.

Almazan knocked down the insurance charities with 1.1 ticks left, and Meralco bounced back from a huge loss to the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings in their previous assignment to rise to the middle of the standings.

"We had a really good chance to win in regulation," noted Meralco coach Norman Black. "But I told the players during the time in between the quarters that hey, we're in overtime. We still have a chance to win the game, so let's go out and win."

"The guys played very, very well in the overtime period," he added.

The game was tied at 94 with 13 seconds to go after Lee made two free throws, and Newsome fumbled a chance to win in regulation as Meralco's final possession went nowhere.

But Newsome made up for it in the extra session, as he immediately attacked the hoop for a layup that put the Bolts ahead. It was also Newsome who gave Meralco the lead for good when he drilled a three-pointer with 2:11 to play for a 102-100 lead.

Newsome also had seven rebounds, six assists, and two blocks, while Jackson put up 10 points -- all of which came in the fourth quarter as the Bolts refused to go down despite Magnolia taking a 10-point lead.

Black had 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while veteran forward Reynel Hugnatan added 11 markers.

Squandered in the loss was a 32-point outing from Lee, who made six of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. Mark Barroca added 17 points, while Jio Jalalon and Chris Banchero each had 13 markers.

The Hotshots were playing without Ian Sangalang and Rome dela Rosa, who were both dealing with nagging injuries. They dropped to 1-3 in the All-Filipino Cup after absorbing a second consecutive defeat.