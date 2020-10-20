PBA: Erram proving to be a good fit for TNT Tropang Giga

MANILA -- It looks like TNT made a smart choice in acquiring Poy Erram as the former Ateneo de Manila University big man showed what he could do against San Miguel last Friday.

Erram notched a double-double effort with 27 point and 15 rebounds to steer the Tropang Giga to a 107-88 blowout win against the Beermen.

This showed that Erram could be their main main in the middle to challenge the likes of San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo, Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar and NorthPort's Christian Standhardinger.

The 6-foot-8 center averaged 15.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 assists since playing inside the PBA bubble.

Coach Bong Ravena was impressed, but added that Erram can still improve.

"Slowly but surely," Ravena told the PBA website.

Among the things Erram will have to improve is keeping his emotions in check.

This after Erram was ejected from the game when he made his TNT debut against Alaska after picking up his second technical foul.

"Understandably, he got frustrated. But he needs to be patient and learn to adjust," said Ravena.

"Marami pa kailangan ituro kay Poy. Experience-wise, skills, madami pa. So many things to improve on for Poy and we're just here to help him."

TNT picked Erram in the second round and 15th overall during the 2013 PBA Draft. However, they didn't sign him up.

Years later, the Tropang Giga reacquired a more polished version of Erram and the move paid dividends.