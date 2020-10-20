NFL: Rookie sensation Edwards-Helaire uses his running magic to beat Bills

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs against Buffalo Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein (54) in the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium. Mark Konezny, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.



LOS ANGELES -- Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards, and Patrick Mahomes threw for two touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 26-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Edwards-Helaire carried the ball 26 times for his second career 100-yard-plus game in front of a limited crowd of 14,000 at Bills Stadium in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"When you have days like this, things just seem to part like the Red Sea,'' said Edwards-Helaire, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Mahomes completed 21 of 26 passes for 225 yards in his first career start against the Bills, and safety Daniel Sorensen helped seal the win with a late interception for the Chiefs, who improved to 5-1 on the season.

Playing in a steady rain on Monday, the Chiefs were eager to get rid of the sour taste in their mouths after a disappointing 40-32 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders in week five.

Heading into week six, the Chiefs knew they had to make some adjustments in their passing game because of injuries. Then, the Bills poor run coverage made their decisions a lot easier.

"Once we saw how deep their linebackers and safeties and corners were playing, we knew that we had the run game," Mahomes said. "So we really just stayed with it, and if teams are going to play us like this, you're going to see us run the football, and we have the guys that can do it.''

Chiefs take the lead

With receiver Sammy Watkins sitting out due to a hamstring injury, Demarcus Robinson saw an increase in his workload, leading all receivers with five catches for 69 yards.

Trusty target Travis Kelce made five catches for 65 yards, and Byron Pringle got 46 yards of offence out of two grabs in the first game between the two AFC clubs since 2017.

Sorensen made a clutch defensive play with 71 seconds to go as the Bills were making a last ditch effort to come from behind.

He then picked off a stray Josh Allen toss and ran it back four yards, which ended Buffalo's final drive of the game.

Allen completed 14 of 27 passes for 122 yards and two scores for the Bills, who like the Chiefs were trying to bounce back from their first loss of the NFL season. Allen also led the Bills in rushing on Monday with 42 yards on eight carries.

"I was not good enough. I got to do a better job, it's plain and simple," Allen said. "This team can't afford to have me play poorly."

The Bills finished with just 84 yards rushing while losing their second straight game.

Buffalo committed three turnovers in a crushing 42-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans in their most recent game.

The teams traded the lead three times in the first half before the Chiefs seized a 13-10 lead at halftime.

The Chiefs-Bills game was originally scheduled for last Thursday but was moved due to a coronavirus-related league scheduling change.

In the late game, Kyler Murray and Christian Kirk connected on an 80-yard touchdown pass and run as the Arizona Cardinals clobbered the Dallas Cowboys 38-10.

Despite the loss, which dropped them to 2-4 on the season, the hapless Cowboys are still in first place in the NFC East Division, where all four teams have losing records.

