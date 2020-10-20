MMA: Folayang to leave for Singapore on Wednesday ahead of ONE bout



MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay standout Eduard Folayang will leave for Singapore on Wednesday and upon arrival, undergo a mandatory two-day quarantine ahead of his bout in ONE: Inside the Matrix on October 30.

Folayang said Tuesday during an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum that he has tested negative for COVID-19. He and coach Mark Sangiao are cleared to fly to Singapore on Wednesday.

"Sa awa ng Diyos, okay naman lahat, may mga kaunting medicals pa na kailangan nating i-submit sa GAB, pero na-take care of naman lahat natin," said Folayang.

Folayang will be taking on Antonio "The Spartan" Caruso of Australia in a lightweight bout, and he hopes that a victory will propel him up the division rankings again.

While he is already prepared for the bout, Folayang said he will spend his 48-hour quarantine to get himself in the right mindset. He also plans to keep active even though he will not have access to a gym in that span of time.

"Siguro 'yung 48 hours, siyempre ikaw lang 'yung andoon. More siguro sa mental 'to," he said. "Mental and kung paano mo ilibang ang sarili mo. Kasi siguradong for that moment, ang daming mga thoughts na papasok sa isip natin."

"Alam natin 'yung purpose kung bakit tayo pumunta doon sa Singapore, and that is to win the fight. And siguro 'yun lang 'yung parang pinaka more on mental training doon sa 48 hours na 'yun," he added.

After two days, they will then be allowed to use the practice facilities.

"Pag nag-negative ka, you can roam around doon sa gym, you can use the facilities. So pwede na tayong mag-training," said Sangiao.

Given the strict protocols implemented by ONE Championship, Folayang will have a limited entourage in Singapore as it will just be him and Sangiao in his corner. There will also be no fans allowed inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium for the event.