Boxing: Spence says Pacquiao earned right to choose McGregor

Undefeated Errol Spence Jr. still wants to go for a title unification bout against Manny Pacquiao if he gets past Danny Garcia.

The WBC and IBF welterweight champion said a boxing match against a legend like Pacquiao will definitely boost his career.

"After this fight, of course I would like to fight Manny Pacquiao. He's on his way out so I'd love to have that fight. He's a living legend, and I've never fought someone of that calibre," Spence said in Boxing Scene.

"He's big and not just a boxing star, he's an icon, a mega-star. That would be different and it would send me somewhere else popularity-wise."

Spence is currently preparing for a December 5th title clash against mandatory challenger Garcia at Alamodome in Texas.

He wants to pursue Pacquiao although he already heard the news that the Filipino is angling for a lucrative super fight with MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

Spence said he has no issue with Pacquiao going in that direction.

"I don't blame him, Manny Pacquiao earned that right. He's earned his right to make his money and fight whoever he wants to fight, because he fought whoever was lined up to fight him," he said.

"I'm not mad at it at all, if I was 40-something and was offered that kind of money to fight Conor McGregor, I'd take the fight too, I don't blame him."