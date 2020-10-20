Boxing: Donaire says he wants to become 5-division champion

Nonito Donaire will go after the WBC bantamweight title when he faces Nordine Oubaali of France on December 12.

After that fight, the "Filipino Flash" said he is likely to step a weight lower and campaign at 115 pounds against the likes of Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, Juan Francisco Estrada, Kazuto Ioka and even fellow Filipino Jerwin Ancajas.

“I still want to go back down to 115 and get a title there and then go up to 130. I can do that,” Donaire told Boxing Scene.

“When I was weighing in at the last fight with (Naoya) Inoue I was 117.5 but I had to drink a little bit of water because I was 116. So I don’t have a problem making that (115-pound) weight."

Donaire was a 4 division champion, having held titles in the flyweight, bantamweight, super bantamweight and featherweight.

A title win at junior bantamweight will make him a 5-division champion.

"I would want to stamp that fifth division. The only reason I couldn’t get that before was because everybody was running away from me at 115 and I couldn’t get the title," said Donaire.

“It’s something I can do and something I want to do. After that I can say I am a five-division champion and then go up to 130 afterwards."

But first, he must take care of business against Oubaali.

He will meet the Frenchman with Moroccan descent in the main event of a Showtime-televised Premier Boxing Champions card at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.