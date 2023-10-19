UAAP: La Salle felt Evan Nelle’s absence vs UP, says Topex

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The De La Salle University Green Archers were on a roll when they started their match against the undefeated University of the Philippines (UP) on Wednesday.

However, they saw their 11-point lead vanish after struggling in the third period as UP limited them to just three points in the entire quarter, while the Fighting Maroons pummeled them with a 21-0 bomb.

La Salle made a huge comeback in the fourth as they made it a 63-all ballgame with two minutes left to play, only to witness Gerry Abadiano lift UP in the final minute.

Head coach Topex Robinson did not want to dwell too much on the heartbreaking loss that affected La Salle's card to 3-3.

“It was really a situation where it could go either way, those breaks of the game. But just like what I told the guys, you always want to be in that situation. Those situations will make us stronger,” Robinson said.

“Being mentally tough means you have a shorter memory, especially for this guy (Mike Phillips). What I told them is that we played for 40 minutes. We competed until that final buzzer. We gave ourselves a chance to win.”

Robinson also stressed that they needed to battle the best team in the UAAP without veteran guard Evan Nelle, who was reportedly nursing an injury.

“People are looking at the three points that we scored in the third quarter. Those missed shots that we made. Those steals we did not make. But we didn’t have Evan coming into this game. I hope people remember that,” the Green Archers’ coach continued.

He acknowledged that basketball fans might be focusing on the mistakes they made against the Fighting Maroons but they would rather focus on the small wins they experienced in the highly competitive match.

Robinson specifically mentioned Joshua David, who had a breakout game with seven points and nine boards.

“We played the right way. We played our hearts out. Looking forward to having Josh now playing that way against the best team in the UAAP right now will just gonna add to more of his confidence. 'Yun 'yung nakakalimutan kasi puro na lang nakikita natin mali, 'yung mga hindi namin ginawa. But look at what we did. Obviously, I’m gonna get a lot of flak for saying this but we are always gonna be brothers keepers,” he said.

La Salle is hoping to have Nelle back in the court on Saturday when they cap the first round.

“Hopefully, we’re gonna have him Saturday but we wanna make sure he’s gonna be ready because the spans of the games will be shorter. We don’t want to rush it. We have other guys willing to step up for Evan. We don’t want to gamble on him if he’s not really ready. That’s gonna be a day to day for us,” he added.

The Green Archers are currently tied with Ateneo de Manila University and Adamson University with 3-3 slates.