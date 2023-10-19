Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons saw a hero in Gerry Abadiano as he nailed a crucial go-ahead shot in the final minute of the match against De La Salle University.

It proved to be the biggest basket of the game as it broke the 63-all deadlock and eventually paved the way for the Fighting Maroons to keep their perfect record intact at 6-0, 67-64, at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

Abadiano, who finished the match with 13 points to lead the Fighting Maroons, downplayed his pivotal role in the game, explaining that he was only fulfilling his duty inside the court.

“Siguro ginagawa ko lang 'yung role ko sa team namin. Kung may open shot, ta-try ko lang. It’s all about timing lang naman. 'Di ko naman pwede i-force 'yung mga tira ko. Na-swertehan lang siguro na 'yung mga tira ko ay pumapasok,” he told the media.

But it was also evident that the Fighting Maroons heaved a sigh of relief to escape the pesky Green Archers, who controlled the first half of the game.

La Salle appeared to have found the right rhythm in the match until they collapsed in the third period where they scored only three points – a triple of Kevin Quiambao at the start of the quarter.

In the process, this allowed UP to drop a fiery 21-0 run to overturn the table heading to the final period, 59-50.

The Green Archers mounted a comeback in the payoff period as they equalized the match at 63 after Quiambao’s basket at the 2:10 mark.

Then, Abadiano went for a lead-clinching jumper followed by crucial plays of UP in the final 15 seconds that denied La Salle from stealing the win.

“Siguro 'yung pinaghirapan namin nung buong game, worth it talaga. Lahat kami sigawan, masaya. Alam namin na pinaghirapan namin 'yung panalo na 'to,” Abadiano said.

UP will try to close their first round campaign with a 7-0 slate when they face their rival and defending champion Ateneo de Manila University this weekend.

