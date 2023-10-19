PVL: PLDT vents ire on Akari to take first win

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Savannah Davison towed the PLDT High Speed Hitters to its first win in the second 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference after making quick work of the Akari Chargers Thursday.

Davison dropped 19 points on 14 attacks, three blocks, and an ace to lead PLDT in the 25-16, 25-16, 25-23 victory over a motivated Akari team at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Helping Davison were Dell Palomata, Erika Santos, and Royse Tubino, who contributed 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively, to avenge their opening game loss against the Cignal HD Spikers last Sunday.

After a convincing win in the first two sets, the High Speed Hitters saw some challenge in the third frame as Akari quickly recovered from an early 3-7 deficit.

Eli Soyud’s off-the-block kill sparked a 4-0 spurt for the Chargers to equalize the game at 10. But PLDT created another separation after Palomata’s back-to-back attacks, 16-12.

Refusing to give up, Akari unleashed a 7-2 run, again through Soyud’s spikes. From thereon, it was a nip-and-tuck battle between the two teams.

Ezra Madrigal gave Akari their last taste of the lead off a block, 22-21, before Mika Reyes scored from a running hit followed by an ace from Jessey de Leon.

An outside hit by Faith Nispero put the High Speed Hitters at match point, 24-22. Nisperos took back her previous error to save one match point but Davison put the final nail in the coffin to deny Akari a game extension.

Nisperos had 11 points, while Dindin Manabat added 10 markers for Akari, who could not sustain the momentum they got from their huge upset against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers last Tuesday.