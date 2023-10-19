PVL: Choco Mucho bounces back, crushes Farm Fresh

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans found their winning form to recover from an opening-day loss, with a dominating win over the hapless Farm Fresh Foxies on Thursday.

Choco Mucho bucked a slow start in the first set to overpower the still winless Farm Fresh, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17, at the second 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Sisi Rondina was once again at the forefront of the Flying Titans offense, hammering 21 big points on 17 attacks, three blocks, and an ace to put the team on the winning column with a 1-1 card.

Meanwhile, the Foxies dropped to 0-2 and suffered their seventh straight loss since joining the league last conference.

Choco Mucho was caught flat-footed in the opening frame, trailing behind Farm Fresh, 13-18. But that was Foxies last hurrah in the entire match as a net touch from the team sparked a fiery 12-0 closeout of the Flying Titans.

Chocho Mucho never looked back from thereon.

Rondina ignited a 5-1 start in the third frame to start on a strong note in the set. An off speed by Des Cheng kept their distance over Farm Fresh, 13-8, heading to the only technical timeout.

The Foxies threatened to come back as they trimmed their deficit, 12-13 – thanks to Choco Mucho’s miscues. But bench players Bea de Leon and Kat Tolentino provided another spark plug for the purple shirts to get a 19-15 breather anew.

A drop ball by Cheng from the backrow established the biggest lead of the set, 23-16 – a enough lead to run away with a sweep.

Trisha Tubu was the only double-digit scorer for Farm Foxies with 14 points.