PVL: Chery Tiggo overwhelms Galeries for 2-0 start

MANILA – The Chery Tiggo Crossovers flexed their muscles against newbies Galeries Tower Highrisers for back-to-back wins in the second 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

On Thursday, Chery Tiggo barely broke a sweat as they pounded the hapless Galeries, 25-14, 25-15, 25-21, at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

EJ and Eya Laure conspired once again for the Crossovers with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

But it was Jasmine Nabor who was named the best player of the game after dishing out 14 excellent sets aside from seven points on three blocks, two attacks, and two aces – most of them during the third set.

“We were able to stay to the plan. Alam naman na pinag-usapan namin 'to. We’re not going to look at it na parang resulta. 'Yung ano namin dito we really need to build our chemistry and as planned kung sino ipapasok kailangan makasabay sila sa pace ng mga nagli-lead sa mga court. I think we’re on point,” head coach Aaron Velez said.

Chery Tiggo was untouchable in the first two sets but had to grind a little in the third as Dimdim Pacres carried the Galeries.

Eya uncorked a pipe attack for a 7-4 start for the Crossovers, only to allow the Highrisers to come back after an ace by Julia Ipac, 6-7.

EJ then widened the gap once again as she went for a down-the-line spike, 13-7, but Pacres sparked a mini Galeries run, featuring two strong kills, cutting the deficit to three, 10-13.

A quick hit by Jaycel del Rosario put Chery Tiggo ahead by five, 16-11, but errors allowed the Highrisers to stay alive in the set. In fact, Pacres unloaded a pair of attacks anew to move closer, 18-19.

Ces Robles immediately made an impact when she was subbed in during the latter stretch of the set as she scored a block and a crosscourt spike to put the Crossovers at match point, 24-20. She also ended the match off a combination play.

Chery Tiggo improved its record to 2-0, while the Galeries suffered their second straight loss in the conference.