PBA: Santillan stars in ROS' exhibition win vs Meralco

From the PBA website

Rain or Shine turned back Meralco in a 94-81 victory during their exhibition match Thursday night at the University of St. La Salle Gymnasium in Bacolod City.

Leonard Santillan dished out a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds while helping the Elasto Painters overcome repeated runs by the Bolts.

Jhonard Clarito and Andrei Caracut added 12 markers each even as Mark Borboran fired 10 points for ROS.

Negros' James Yap also played for a short while, finishing with five points, one rebound, and one assist.

The Elasto Painters led by as many as 50-30 early in the third quarter in the all-Filipino match.

ROS did not field import DaJuan Summers as Meralco still waits for the arrival of Suleiman Braimoh.

Rain or Shine used an 18-0 blast to seize a 43-30 lead at the half over the Bolts.

The gap widened to 50-30 after back-to-back shots by Yap and a bucket by Mark Belo but the Bolts retaliated to fight to within 43-52.

Meralco mounted repeated runs and got to within 77-84 on Alvin Pasaol's layup.

But ROS shut the Bolts down with Sherwin Concepcion, Shaun Ildefonso, and Keith Datu taking turns at the basket.

Diego Dario paced Meralco with 20 points, while Jansen Rios and Aaron Black added 17 and 14, respectively.