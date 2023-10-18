The launch of the "Ready, Set, Golf" grassroots program by the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP). Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News.

Lorena Suarez and her son Abram were at a driving range on a rainy Wednesday afternoon, where they took part in the launching of "Ready, Set, Golf" a grassroots program by the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP).

Suarez said her son is interested in the sport and they went there to learn the game together.

"It's helpful for the beginners as well so they will know the basic and the hard training ng golfer," she said.

The program aims to teach mothers and their children the basics of golf. According to NGAP secretary general Bones Floro, besides introducing the game to a larger audience, the program looks to foster quality time for families.

"Global studies have been done that when mothers play the families play as well," Floro said. "And you know as our primary mandate is not just about medals, medals, medals but it's really to grow the game we have to ensure that the next generation and the generation after that they become golfers."

According to Myka Romulo, the clinic is composed of four sessions for each mother and child pair. Everything is free, from the venue, the equipment and even the coaching. National team members were tapped to mentor the mothers and their kids.

"Right now, it's limited to mothers and their children. The reason why we wanted mothers and their children is because it's a more nurturing environment all in all kids really find it comforting when they learn new activities with their mothers," she said.

Those who will excel will get a chance to be invited again soon as the program also aims to find kids who have a natural talent for golf.

"We get to identify kids with natural abilities for golf and with this program we really have to bridge the gap between beginner golf and elite amateur golf," Romulo said.

The NGAP plans to hold clinics in different parts of the country as the sport continues to grow. Floro noted an increase in interest in the sport since the pandemic.

Floro believes Filipinos have potential to excel in the sport.

He explained: "We have evidence of that we do compete on a global stage Yuka Saso, Bianca [Pagdanganan], and you know, we have so many [golfers]... Even in the past, when golf was still athletically demanding as today, right. But if you look at the physical makeup of the Filipino it's perfect especially for the women."

The clinic is open to mothers and their kids, 18 years old and below. For those interested they can visit the NGAP Facebook page for updates and registration.

